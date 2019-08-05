Readers Say Thanks

Community makes Rock and Roll Academy Roaring Fork possible

A group of young musicians from a Rock and Roll Academy Roaring Fork summer camp program put on an amazing and entertaining performance at the 48th Carbondale Mountain Fair on The Oasis Stage.

This program has been such a blessing to a growing number of young musicians in the valley who are passionate and courageous in participating in making music and sharing their talent with the community.

The experience of Rock and Roll Academy Roaring Fork would not be possible for many students without scholarship support from several amazing organizations who I would like to recognize with deep gratitude: The Aspen Thrift Store, True Nature Healing Arts, Carbondale Arts, Alpine Bank, Rainy Day Designs, and several anonymous and generous individuals.

I would also like to thank the other community partners who I’ve had the pleasure of collaborating with and also make this program and opportunity possible for our young musicians: The Temporary and TACAW, Carbondale Arts, Stepping Stones, Aspen Country Day School, Aspen and Carbondale Community Schools, New Castle Recreation Center, SoL Theatre, and Thunder River Theatre Company.

Thank you again for all your amazing support and helping to inspire the next generation of young people and musicians.

Chris Harrison

executive director, Rock and Roll Academy Roaring Fork