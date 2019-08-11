Readers Say Thanks

Dog Holidays Dog Resort an amazing facility

I’d like to thank the staff and groomer of Dog Holidays Dog Resort. It’s an amazing facility where you can drop your dog off for day care and get full-service grooming. I drop Floyd off with no appointment for temporary day care. I can leave him there for hours or minutes, whatever I need. The price is negligible for the benefit. It has been good socialization in a safe environment for my dog. Grooming services are amazing. Tenaya Urban is a groomer second to none. There are also training classes for dogs in all stages of life. If you haven’t tried Dog Holiday’s, you should. Your dog will appreciate it.

Brad Gates

Battlement Mesa

Help from a stranger on Indy Pass

I want to thank the kindness of a total stranger who put his comfort behind my safety to help me on Independence Pass recently. I hope he will see this letter.

It was a cold, rainy and busy afternoon on Independence. I got a warning light in those tight turns coming up from the east side that I was almost out of gas, though I had checked before I left on the trip.

Then at the top my written warning said I had 0 miles. I knew it was downhill to Aspen but was afraid to create a traffic jam on those narrow turns if I actually ran out of gas. I needed a gallon.

This kind stranger tried to suck some gas from his truck through a rubber tube he had to give me but could not get any.

He stopped the sheriff on the road to help me and went to Aspen and back to get me gas, and by the time he returned I was down safely.

His kindness to go out of his way to help me touches me deeply. Thank you.

Illene Pevec

Carbondale

Veterans Affairs hospital rocks

“Thank you for your service.”

This phrase of appreciation has been spoken to me, and now I would like to pass it along.

I have nothing but praise for the staff and volunteers at the VA (Veterans Affairs) Hospital in Grand Junction.

This past week, I received a call to schedule my annual check-up. A few days later I called them about an eye infection. Within an hour a nurse returned my call and scheduled me to be seen the next day. Upon arrival, my initial wait was 5 minutes. I walked out with a prescription, and the whole process was about an hour.

Wow, really? Wonderful customer service, knowledgeable staff, friendly volunteers and even free coffee.

I know there have been unacceptable stories about other VA hospitals mainly with long-term care. Happily, our local VA rocks.

Master Sergeant Trish O’Grady

Rifle USAF veteran, Air National Guard retiree