Readers Say Thanks

Tour de Farms an agsolutely great day

The Tour de Farms, hosted by Bookcliff Conservation District, was held on Saturday, Aug. 10.

We would like to thank our three local agricultural producers: Grass Valley Ranch — Frank Daley, Nick and Amy Krick, with special history provided by Charles and Angela Ryden; Abundant TerrAced Earth — Ace and Terrie Swerdlove; and Eldon and Connie Thurstin.

Participants learned about local food production, enjoying a 21-mile bike ride and lunch prepared and cooked by board members and Frank Daley. Bookcliff Conservation District offers many educational opportunities throughout the year for people of all ages.

The district would like to thank Taz Brown of Road Runner Mobile Bike Service, Glenwood Canyon Brewpub, Garfield County, and Somethin’ Sweet Custom Promotions. We would also like to thank Jeff Nieslanik and Nick Krick for donating locally grown beef.

Please check out our other activities and programs at http://www.bookcliffcd.org.

Sharie Prow,

district manager

Bookcliff Conservation District