Readers Say Thanks

Soaking up the experience at SES car wash fundraiser
Thank you to all who came out to support our fifth-grade car wash/field trip fundraiser at Sopris Elementary on Saturday, Sept. 7. We had so much fun working together.
Special thanks to our hard-working fifth-grade students, our principal, Mr. Lindenberg, and parents who dedicated their time and effort.
Mrs. Chance, Mrs. Miller and Mrs. Stewart
Sopris Elementary fifth-grade teachers
