Readers Say Thanks

Soaking up the experience at SES car wash fundraiser

Thank you to all who came out to support our fifth-grade car wash/field trip fundraiser at Sopris Elementary on Saturday, Sept. 7. We had so much fun working together.

Special thanks to our hard-working fifth-grade students, our principal, Mr. Lindenberg, and parents who dedicated their time and effort.

Mrs. Chance, Mrs. Miller and Mrs. Stewart

Sopris Elementary fifth-grade teachers