Readers Say Thanks

Hats off from Hogback Hustle

The entire New Castle Lions Club wants to say thank you to all of our financial sponsors, community businesses that donated, and volunteers that made the Hogback Hustle 5K a successful fundraising event. We realize that this event could not have happened without all of you and your generosity to help. This truly exemplifies our community.

Financial sponsors: Berthod Motors, Bighorn Toyota, Columbine Ford, Glenwood Springs Ford, Holy Cross Energy, New Castle Chamber of Commerce and New Castle Trails.

Business donation sponsors: An Exquisite Design Flowers, Aspen Skiing Co, Black Dog Saloon, Brickhouse Restaurant and Pizzeria, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Dos 2 Coronas, EAT Restaurant, Elk Creek Mining Co., Glenwood Canyon Adventure Park, Grease Monkey, Hogback Pizza, Inner Mountain, Iron Mt. Hot Springs, Lazy Bear Restaurant, Making New Waves, Burning Mountain Bakery, McDonald’s, Miner’s Claim Restaurant, New Castle Diner, New Castle Liquor, Pepsi, Speckled Feather, WingNutz Bar & Grill, Zheng Restaurant, 19th Street Diner, New York Pizza, Sweet Coloradough, Spirits Liquors, Taqueria Elias, Fashion Nails, Tequila‘s Restaurant, New Castle Gardens, Silt Liquors, Creekside Salon Spa, Capital Deli, Lakota Golf Course, Pyro’s Trail Race.

And a special thank you to The Rifle Recreation Department, Eileen Wysocki, town of New Castle, New Castle Recreation Department and New Castle Police Department.