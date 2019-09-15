Readers Say Thanks

Pancake breakfast helps Kiwanis serve community

We would like to extend a big thank-you to all attendees, volunteers, local businesses, and entertainers that made the 65th annual Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast a big success on Aug. 10.

Over 600 meals were served, on a perfect day, at this major fundraiser for the Glenwood Springs Kiwanis evening club. Funds raised will once again be used for youth scholarships and other worthwhile community projects.

A special thank-you to the four major sponsors: Village Inn provided the pancake batter; McDonalds donated orange juice, cups, coolers and ice; True Brew Coffee served coffee; and the GSPI continues to provide valuable marketing support.

Thanks also to our 37 table sponsors: Alpine Bank, ACE Roofing, ANB Bank, Glenwood Adventure Co., Bank of Colorado, Berthod Motors, Big Horn Toyota, Climate Control, Downtown Drug, D.M. Neuman Construction, Flooring America of Glenwood Springs, Glenwood Springs Ford/Subaru, H-P Kumar, Hot Springs Lodge & Pool, Jeff Leonard-State Farm, Modern Kitchen Center, MPA Consulting Engineers, Neil-Garing Insurance, Pattillo Associates Engineers, Nelson’s Auto Body, Roaring Fork Furniture, James Setterberg Dentistry, US Bank, Valley View Hospital, Summit Canyon Mountaineering, Gerber Collision & Glass (Marand Road), Roaring Fork Rentals Inc., Glenwood Insurance Agency, Pine Stone Co., Sweet ColoraDough, High Country Engineering, Mountain Chevrolet, Stifel, Cose Accounting & Tax, Auto Glass Specialists Inc., Gerber Collision & Glass (Devereux Road) and Conoco.

A full venue of entertainment was provided by Kyle Jones, piano, John Bone/Larry Raymond, banjo/guitar and Noemi Kosmowski, face painting.

Thanks again to all of you for making this a special day and supporting the annual Kiwanis fundraiser, which allows us to better serve the youth in our community.

Jeff Leonard and Dan Like

project co-chairs,

and the entire Glenwood Springs Kiwanis Club