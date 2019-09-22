Readers Say Thanks

$2,000 raised for RIDE: The dental office of Dr. Corey Johnson would like to thank all of our patients and the community members that supported our Brighter Smiles: Brighter Futures fundraiser benefiting RIDE (Riding Institute for Disabled Equestrians). We were able to donate over $2,000 to support its important work.



Running of the Balls a big success

Carbondale Rotary’s second annual Running of the Balls was a big success. Once again, locals of all ages joined us for First Friday and lined Main Street to watch. We had a kids’ fun run for the younger set followed by the “Running” itself as 77 big rubber balls were kicked and hustled down the street by young members of the Roaring Fork Valley Soccer Club.

Things certainly got interesting as the heavens opened just as the race finished up, requiring some quick action on the part of our amazing crew of volunteers. They stepped up rain or shine to make it all happen.

Huge thanks go out to our title sponsor, Ace Hardware of Carbondale, for helping us to get the balls rolling once again. Alpine Bank, Umbrella Roofing, End Poverty Now and Heartland Environmental Services also stepped in with key support.

Other sponsors included ANB Bank, Brendlinger Enterprises, Herschel Ross DDS Family Dentistry, Crystal River Spas, Modern Day Media, RJ Paddywacks Pet Outfitter, Sure Thing Burger, Whitsitt Law Office LLC, RK Wolff Safety Consulting, Dick & Shirley Hunt and Robin Tolan.

Thank you to our event partners the town of Carbondale Parks and Recreation Department, The town of Carbondale Public Works Department and Andrea and everyone at the Carbondale Chamber. Our generous in-kind sponsors pitched in with their expertise, manpower and equipment to make it all come together: our “Ballfather” Jack Brendlinger, Trevor and his team at Umbrella Roofing, Stutsman-Gerbaz Earthmoving, Will and everyone at the Sopris Sun, Gavin, Greg and the crew at KDNK, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, Manny and Skyline Excavation, Riverstone Real Estate, A1 Traffic Control Barricade and everyone at City Market Carbondale.

Thanks also to the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, Carbondale Police, Mt. Sopris Rotary Club of Carbondale, Aspen Rotary and Tom Clark Jr., and Carbondale Mayor Dan Richardson.

Lastly, many thanks to all of you who bought tickets from us, YouthZone, Roaring Fork Valley Soccer Club and Ascendigo, and helped us raise funds for all our community service projects, scholarships and grants. We are indeed grateful to be a part of this wonderful community.

Yours in service,

Alan Cole and Brian Keleher

event chairs

John Stroud

president, Rotary Club of Carbondale