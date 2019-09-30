Readers Say Thanks

Excellent experience at Valley View Hospital

On Sept. 23, I had neck surgery with Dr. Miller. All of the people I encountered were fantastic.

I’m terrible with names, so I can’t list everyone, but thank you to all that helped my wife and me.

The staff each went over everything they needed to do or explain with the utmost courtesy and in layman’s terms so as to not make you feel out of touch with their descriptions.

All was going very smoothly until my heart went into A-Fib. I’ve had A-Fib for decades, everyone knew it, planned for it, compensated for it, and just as I was being discharged off the heart went.

I was one of the first admitted that morning, and now I was the only one there. They could have just admitted me to overnight, but I wanted to go home. My wife, our dear friend, the nurses, the assistants, we all wanted to end a long day.

They brought in the E.R. doctor. He contacted all my doctors and was very thorough in following through. All the time everyone keep the room upbeat with plenty of laughs’ we even tried voodoo (inside joke had to be there).

About the time we were accepting having to be admitted for the night it went down and stayed down. It was a joyous moment, laughs, hugs, and we all got to go home. Everyone was fantastic.

Valley View the corporation takes some hits around town, but none of that should be reflected on the people who make up Valley View Hospital; they are wonderful caregivers.

My last opinion: Valley View, you need to fix whatever is going on with Dr. Miller (no one discusses it — they’re all very professional). He made my wife’s life better 10 years ago and now mine. He’s the greatest in the country. Get over it.

And last but not least a huge shoutout to Charlie. What an incredible woman, both professionally and in her compassion for her patients, you’re the calm before the storm. Thank you for being you.

Thanks again to everyone.

Clyde Christianson

New Castle

Fly fishing fundraiser helps Cystic Fibrosis research

Recently the Roaring Fork Valley hosted the 16th annual Cystic Fibrosis Redbone @ Large Rocky Mountain Fly Fishing Celebrity Classic.

This benefit float fishing tournament raises much-needed funds for Cystic Fibrosis research.

Many thanks to the generous participants and guides who donated their time and effort for this great cause.

First and foremost, thanks to host former Denver Bronco Mark Cooper, who has tirelessly given his time and energy over the years.

Guides included Harry Portland, Jason Peltack, Shaun Hargrave, Brian Culp, Matt Josephson, Mike Calcaterra, Brandon Soucie, Gifford Maytham, Tim Robinson, Todd Jost, Carter Jones, Will Sands, Hamilton Wallace and Justin Moore. You guys are the best.

Also, many thanks to Umpqua Feather Merchants, Fly Water Outdoors, Green Drake Outdoors, Mountain Sports Products, Simms Fishing, Scientific Anglers, Patagonia, Redbone@Large, Bonefish Tarpon Trust, The Tipsy Trout, The Rocky Mountain Institute, European Catering, Roaring Fork Conservancy, Frying Pan Anglers, Buff, Cortland Line Co., Fishpond, Alpine Angling, Boulder Boat Works, Trout Trickers and the staff of Taylor Creek.

Next year’s dates are Sept. 24-26. Please reach out to former Denver Bronco Mark Cooper at 303-249-2843 if you would like to participate or contribute to this worthy cause.

Scott Spooner

Taylor Creek Fly Shops

Great service at Nelson’s Auto Body

I would like to shout out a big thank-you to Dave at Nelson’s Auto Body. We had a part break on our car, and we stopped in at Nelson’s, and Dave took a look at it, and rather than have to wait days to get it fixed he had one of his people fix it on the spot, and we were on our way in less than a half hour. It does not get any better than that.

Fred Frost

Whitefish, Montana