Readers Say Thanks

Vets made Chum’s life more enjoyable

Last week I said goodbye to my beloved old dog, Chum. At nearly 16, he had a full life, with its share of happy times and sad, adventures and misadventures, friends and … more friends.

During his prime years he was a greeter at High Tails, enjoying all the contacts with other dogs, cats and the odd folks of other species who sometimes found their way there — not to mention the love- and treat-dispensing humans. I want to thank all of these friends for their condolences on his death.

And I especially want to thank the veterinarians whose excellent care made his last year comfortable and happy until the end.

Dr. Marguerite Flett was truly his Gentle Friend through all his 15 years with me, seeing him through his bout with Lyme disease and his proclivity for scarfing up things like peach pits.

Dr. Cindy Wallis treated him for many years with herbs and acupuncture tune ups for his arthritis and mysterious neurological, issues.

And rehabilitation specialist Dr. Terry McQuade kept him on his feet and pain free for the last year of his life, which wouldn’t have been mobile and happy without her twice-weekly interventions with cold laser, e-stim and other amazing therapies. We are all so fortunate to have these skilled and compassionate veterinarians in our valley, who go above and beyond expectations every day.

My gratitude is beyond words to express.

Laurie Raymond

Volunteers remove more than a ton of fence

I want to express my appreciation to the 25 volunteers who spent much of their Saturday removing old fencing in the Colorow Trail area north of New Castle. They removed literally more than a ton (2,200 pounds) of old barbed wire fence that was a hazard to wildlife along about a mile of fence line.

The National Public Lands Day Project was a joint effort among BLM, New Castle Trails and the town of New Castle. This project illustrates how the BLM depends on local partnerships and volunteers.

We appreciate the dedication of these volunteers.

Larry Sandoval

BLM Colorado River Valley field manager