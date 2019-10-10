Readers Say Thanks

Library a big help to Crossroads church

On behalf of the Crossroads Glenwood church family, we’d like to extend a huge thank-you to the staff at the Glenwood Springs Branch Library for the past several years of hosting our worship gatherings each Sunday night.

What a blessing to have such a dedicated library staff who is so easy to work with and such a beautiful space!

During our time at the library, our church family has grown in some incredible ways and seen God move in the hearts of many people.

Starting this Sunday, Oct. 13, Crossroads Church Glenwood will gather as a community each week at Hotel Colorado at 4:30 p.m.

We’d love to have anyone in the greater community join us there to experience Grace, Growth and Greater Things.

Meanwhile join us in giving a heartfelt thank-you to the staff at the Glenwood Springs Branch Library.

Tim O’Keefe

Crossroads Church Glenwood