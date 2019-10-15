Readers Say Thanks

Burning Mountain Festival a success

The town of New Castle would like to give a huge thank-you to our sponsors for assisting us with a very successful Burning Mountain Festival.

Our presenting sponsor, Alpine Bank, is always there to support our community; KMTS for getting the word out; Two Rivers Productions for the sound and lighting; Elyse Hutchinson for designing the logo this year; and Glenwood Canyon Brew Pub for its award winning beer. Mountain Chevy, SGM, Garfield & Hecht P.C., Glenwood Springs Ford, New Castle Chamber of Commerce, The River, Spirits of New Castle, New Castle Liquors, Victoria Serna, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, Iron Mountain Hot Springs and Dodson Engineering Products. Not to forget our many volunteers, Ross and Russell Talbott for announcing at the parade, New Creation Church for providing the Bungee Run and River Churches for providing volunteers.

Our second group of sponsors assisted with bringing the Westernaires to our parade and horse show: Garfield County commissioners, Garfield County Fairgrounds, DA’s Design Team, Capital Deli, Bay Equity, Wing Nutz, Jimmy Johns and Innermountain Distributing.

Without these sponsors our Burning Mountain Festival and the Westernaires’ show would not have been so successful. We greatly appreciate all that they do for the community.

Our community is truly “music to our hearts.”

Debbie Nichols

special events coordinator, town of New Castle