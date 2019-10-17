Readers Say Thanks

Above and beyond the call of duty

Police officers are people, too.

On Wednesday night on my way home from work my trusty little truck broke down. I ran through the usual checks, tires still on, engine still in, radio still worked but it came to rest in front of City Market in New Castle and would not start again.

“Terrance” from the New Castle P.D. was behind me within a few minutes offering assistance with lights ablaze.

There was obviously nothing to do at the time, so he offered to tow me to an auto mechanic in New Castle.

I have the utmost respect for law enforcement, but towing me with his cruiser a couple of miles to a mechanic is above and beyond the call of duty.

Thank you, Terrance, for saving me a lot of time and money for a tow truck and once again showing that the police are concerned citizens and willing to assist the public in more ways that just enforcing the laws.

Thanks again, Terrance.

Gary Kirchenberg

New Castle