Readers Say Thanks

New Castle Community Market appreciates all who made the season a success

On behalf of the New Castle Community Market, we want to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to all the vendors, volunteers and participants of this year’s market.

The market could not exist without all of you and your efforts to make each and every week a success.

This year brought many rewards to the market. We had a number of new products and food vendors to enjoy.

Our returning vendors welcomed return customers and continued success selling their products and services to the community.

We have a great number of memories to store away and remember.

Thank you, New castle and surrounding communities. Your support means the world to us.

See you next season and have a safe and healthy winter.

Noreen Nolan

New Castle Community Market