Readers Say Thanks

Clara Miller got the Ghost Walk going again this year
I invite everyone in our community to thank Clara Miller for her many efforts in reviving the Historic Ghost Walk through Linwood Cemetery this year. The event was sold out, reminding us how popular the fundraising event for the Glenwood Springs Historical Society and Frontier Museum is.
Thank you again Clara.
Christina Gore
Glenwood Springs
