Readers Say Thanks

Community helps out with playground project

Liberty Classical Academy, located in New Castle, would like to thank several organizations and individuals in our community who helped bring our joint playground project with Apple Tree Park to fruition. It truly was a combined effort, and we are continually thankful to live in such a beautiful and caring community.

Our grateful hearts extend to: The Colorado Health Foundation for their generous playground grant; the town of New Castle: Tom Baker, Dave Reynolds, Mayor Riddle and the Town Council; Garfield County: Dana Wood and the Board of County Commissioners; Garfield Healthy Communities Coalition; Talbott Enterprises Inc. (Apple Tree Park): Ross Mark Talbott and his talented team; The River Center: Heather Paulson; SGM Inc.; Boundaries Unlimited Inc.; Kent and Anne Jolley; New Hope Church; Trinity Reformed Church: Pastor Zach Kruis, Jerry Law, Pat Dauphinais; Wolf Pumping; Mural Artists: Stan and Dorene Badgett; And most importantly to God from whom all blessings flow.

Renee Miller

New Castle