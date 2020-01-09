Readers Say Thanks

Moose Lodge provides 23 families with Christmas dinner boxes

On behalf of the Rifle Moose Lodge #1345 and Allheart Chapter 3000, we would like to thank everyone that provided monetary or food donations, and contributed to our efforts of fundraising, to provide Christmas dinner boxes and gifts for 23 families throughout the valley on Dec. 22.

My co-chairs, Vivian Powers and Ernest Ricehill, were instrumental with planning of fundraisers: Friday night dinner specials, breakfast specials and bake sales during Bronco games and Bingo snack bar.

Special thanks to Gina Adams, Dawn Parks, Mandi Cooper, Dawn Otto-Hayes, Harriet & Mike Pointon, Wayne Hangs, Tracy Hoff, Katie Dornhoff, Breann Rael, Jim Martinez, Lee Hickman, Dick Keithley and many others for their monetary/food donations, delivering of boxes, baking goods and volunteering their time to provide this to families in need during the holiday season.

We are very grateful for everyone that assisted with this and hope to be able to continue this tradition.

Monique Speakman

Committee Chair

Defiance announces donations

As 2020 begins, we at the Defiance Thrift Store would enjoy sharing our numbers for the last year.

The store was proud to donate $36,000 to LIFT-UP and another $36,000 to the Family Visitor Programs.

This amount of money is only possible because of our generous friends from DeBeque to Edwards to Aspen and all the little towns and villages in between.

We are ever grateful not only to the folks who bring in their sellable clothes, home décor items, jewelry, art work and furniture but to our ever-expanding shoppers who are quick to see a bargain or just stop by to chat.

It has been a pleasure to be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for browsing and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for dropping off donations.

May this new year bring you into Defiance under our new Red sign at 2412 S. Glen Ave. in Glenwood Springs anytime. Many many thanks to all of you.

With warmest regards,

Rhonda Bell

Defiance Thrift Store