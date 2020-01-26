Readers Say Thanks

Great photos from Robert Basinger

During this past year, of all the pictures in the Glenwood Post, I have thoroughly enjoyed Mr. Basinger’s. Some are thoughtful and thought-provoking. In addition, they are well planned, honest and gorgeous.

I would like to thank Mr. Basinger for bringing extra beauty to my life a lot of mornings. It takes time to take a picture and download it. I appreciate the effort and I am grateful for the joy these pictures bring to the me.

Michelle Ballinger

Glenwood Springs

Operation Christmas Child collects more than 2,200 gift-filled shoeboxes

I am writing to thank Roaring Fork Valley residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children around the world. The generosity of churches, community groups, businesses and individuals enabled us to exceed our goal by collecting over 2,200 gift-filled shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child, a project of international Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse. U.S. and international efforts, including Germany, Australia, Canada, U.K., and other sending countries, resulted in shoebox gifts for another 10.5 million children around the world.

Through shoeboxes — packed with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items — Roaring Fork Valley volunteers brought joy to children in need around the world. Each gift-filled shoebox is a tangible expression of God’s love, and it is often the first gift these children have ever received. Thanks to the generosity of donors, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 168 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories since 1993.

It’s not too late for people to make a difference. Though drop-off locations are closed for this season, anyone can still be a part of this life-changing project by conveniently packing a personalized shoebox gift online at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline. Information about year-round volunteer opportunities can also be found on the website or by calling Roz Fowler at 970-618-9739.

Thank you again to everyone who participated in this global project — many who do so year after year. These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten.

Sincerely,

Roz Fowler

Rocky Mountain Area coordinator

Operation Christmas Child