Readers Say Thanks

Adopt-A-Family program a success

A huge thank you to all who participated and were involved in making The Salvation Army Adopt-A-Family program a success again this year.

Our generous donors include Mike Picore, Bay Equity Home Loans, Rifle and Glenwood Bank of Colorado, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Rifle and Glenwood ANB Bank, Smoke Modern Barbeque, Hotel Colorado, town of Parachute, Black Hills Energy and numerous personal donors.

You put big smiles on a lot of children’s faces and made the Christmas season very special for the families. It is a joy working with the businesses and families to make the holiday spirit someone’s reality.

With sincere gratitude,

Jill Wentling

The Salvation Army Adopt-a-Family coordinator