Readers Say Thanks

Amazing talent in ‘Into the Woods’

Thank you to those who have come to see “Into The Woods” at the The Glenwood Vaudeville theater.

We have completed two of our eight weekend runs to sold-out crowds. Your laughter and applause creates a really fun experience for the actors.

I would love to read a review in the paper. As a student of theater we were required to read reviews of current shows. I look and look in our paper for reviews, but only see them in Letters to the Editor. Is there an entertainment editor at the paper who writes reviews?

There is such amazing talent in our little valley. Kudos from Little Red Riding Hood’s Granny.

Susan K. Anderson

El Jebel