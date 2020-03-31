Readers Say Thanks

Great experience in Glenwood

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the citizens of Glenwood Springs, the owner and staff at the Caravan Inn, all the staff at Valley View Hospital with whom I interacted and especially Dr. Myers, my anesthesiologist during my unplanned overnight stay for surgery to remove a benign tumor from an unmentionable place. I’m sorry: I cannot remember all your names.

I would also like to generously thank my urologist, Dr. Aashish Kabra, and his nurse Breanna (1 ‘n’? 2? Anesthesia numbs my already somewhat feeble mind).

In 2000-1, I regularly walked out of medical situations and had flashback hallucinations due to medical-situation-induced PTSD. I sometimes went into blackouts while talking to medical personnel. I made some progress over the next decade. Still, in November 2009 and June 2010, I had two painful hernia surgeries in Craig that left me hesitant to have surgery. Now, after a pre-op visit to Dr. Kabra and Rocky Mountain Urology, and after this recent, very successful, non-traumatic surgery, I am much healthier, not just physically as a result of the tumor removal, but, mentally and emotionally, largely due to the excellent care from all the above over March 11-12.

Glenwood: You might, however, want to take a look at how long it can take pedestrians to cross Grand Avenue; 5-10 minutes waiting for a light to change and the walk sign to turn on is a bit excessive.

John E. Lawton

Craig