Retirement party for Sheriff’s Sgt. Sears
January 16, 2018
There will be a retirement party for longtime Garfield County Sheriff's deputy and current Sgt. James Sears at noon Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the county commissioners meeting room at the GarCo Admin building.
Sears has served the Sheriff's Office since 1995. Under current Sheriff Lou Vallario, he has been in charge of emergency operations, including search and rescue and wildland fire management. He also was undersheriff for former Sheriff Tom Dalessandri.
Sears began his law enforcement career with the Greeley Police Department in 1977. Since then, he has worked for the Colorado Liquor Enforcement Division in Colorado Springs, the Naval Investigative Service (which later become the Naval Criminal Investigative Service) in California, and as an FBI agent in the Sacramento Division.
