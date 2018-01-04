Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers offer children’s classes
January 4, 2018
Western Slope kids probably spend more time outdoors than average children — after all, there's so much to do! And now through April, those children will have equally ample opportunity to prepare themselves for those adventures.
Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers will host monthly, indoor classes to demonstrate gear, ethics and stewardship. The Dare to Explore series will include games, crafts and more. The series is suitable for children in pre-K through fifth grade, and parents are welcome as well.
Learn more by emailing or calling RFOV's youth coordinator Lizz Bailey at ebailey@rfov.org or 927-8241.
Parachute Library: Third Monday of the month, 1-2 p.m.
Glenwood Springs Library: Second Tuesday of the month, 4-5 p.m.
New Castle Library: Second Friday of the month, 1-2 p.m.
Rifle Library: Third Friday of the month, 1-2 p.m.
Silt Library: Fourth Friday of the month, 1-2 p.m.
