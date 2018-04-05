Spellebration fundraiser for Literacy Outreach returns

Spellebration 2018 takes place Friday evening at the Hotel Colorado. The silent auction, which is open to the public, and team registration begin at 5 p.m. Spelling begins at 6.

Spellebration is an annual fundraising event featuring an adult costumed spelling bee for the benefit of Literacy Outreach and the CMC Learning Labs. Admission is free for spectators.

This year, the event theme is ComicCon, the popular gatherings of comic book and superhero fans, many of whom will appear in costume. Spellebration teams will be costumed as superheroes, nerds, arch-villains, science fiction characters, along with a few surprises, according to organizer Andie Scott.

A record number of 33 teams will take turns spelling from an increasingly difficult word list, until a Garfield County champion emerges. Word passes allow teams to skip an especially difficult word or purchase help from the spelling helper.

Scott, along with Martha Fredendall, Literacy Outreach director, Regina Waller, director of the CMC Learning Labs, and a team of volunteers have been working to prepare for this year's event.

Bruce Leland will be the emcee, Steve Shute is the spelling helper and Cyn Cyr will log misspelled words by popping the teams' balloons. Don Parkinson will be the pronouncer.