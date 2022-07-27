Sports Briefs: Sopris Runoff 14- and 4-mile, Soda Pop youth golf tourney

Sopris Runoff returns

Independence Run & Hike presents the 43rd Mt. Sopris Runoff 14-miler and 4 Mile to the Fair foot races take place this Saturday in conjunction with the Carbondale Mountain Fair.

The 4 mile meets at 7:15 a.m. on the Euclid Street side of Sopris Park in Carbondale, and runners will be bused to the starting line on Prince Creek Road for the downhill run into town. Registration is $35.

The 14-mile Runoff begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Emma Schoolhouse in Basalt. The course traverses West Sopris Creek and Prince Creek roads, finishing at Sopris Park in Carbondale. Registration is $55 in advance at active.com or at the Store (now located in the Crystal Marketplace plaza, by City Market), $60 on race day. A bus will take runners back to the start area.

Proceeds benefit Carbondale Arts. Special edition Mountain Fair T-shirts for the first 75 to register.

Soda Pop Open Monday

The Glenwood Springs Golf Club hosts the annual Soda Pop Open youth golf tournament for boys and girls on Monday, Aug. 1, with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.

Ages 9 and under play three holes, the 10-12 boys and girls and 13-15 girls play nine holes, while boys age 13-15 and boys and girls ages 16-18 play 18 holes.

Entry is $10 per player, to Glenwood Springs Golf Club, P.O. Box 2284. Call 970-945-7086 for more information.

Dog Day 5K for C.A.R.E.

The Dog Day 5K race to support the shelter pets at Colorado Animal Rescue takes place Aug. 20 at Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs. Registration opens at 8 a.m., with a 9 a.m. race start.

Well-behaved dogs are welcome (good on leash, around other dogs and people, etc.). Register online at coloradoanimalrescue.org through Aug. 19, or on site the morning of the event. The race fee is $30 for adults and $15 for kids (under 12).