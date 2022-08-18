Sports Briefs: Two running events slated
Dog Day 5K for CARE is Saturday
The Dog Day 5K race to support the shelter pets at Colorado Animal Rescue takes place Saturday at Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs. Registration opens at 8 a.m., with a 9 a.m. race start.
Well-behaved dogs are welcome (good on leash, around other dogs and people, etc.). Register online at coloradoanimalrescue.org through Friday, or on site the morning of the event.
The race fee is $30 for adults and $15 for kids (under 12).
Laces for Paces 5K Sept. 3
Labor Day weekend features a new running event, the Laces for Paces 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run.
The race is being organized as a capstone project by Glenwood Springs High School senior Sophia Connerton-Nevin as a benefit for Soles for Souls. Participants are asked to bring a pair of unwanted shoes to donate.
More details to come.
