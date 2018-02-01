Summerlin leaves PI for Pacific Northwest

The Glenwood Springs Post Independent regrets to inform readers that reporter Ryan Summerlin has left the Roaring Fork Valley, and will no longer be working for us.

After filing his last story on Thursday, Summerlin took off to join his girlfriend, Sam Montgomery, and dog, Ouzo, in Olympia, Washington.

Summerlin worked at the Post Independent since 2015, covering crime, courts, Carbondale town and Garfield County government, breaking news and whatever the job required, with integrity and thorough reporting.

In Summerlin's absence and John Stroud's promotion to the editor position, the Post Independent is currently hiring two reporters. So, bear with us as we work through what will hopefully be a brief period of being a bit understaffed.