Time to think about registering for 2022-23 kindergarten in Roaring Fork Schools
Online registration starts March 7; in-person beginning April 15
Families who will have kindergarten-age children in the Roaring Fork School District come August can begin registering in March and April.
This applies to district elementary schools in Glenwood Springs, Carbondale and Basalt, and the district charter schools.
The registration process for the 2022-23 school year can be completed online starting March 7, or in person at the five elementary schools on April 15, a district news release states.
To register online, parents can access a registration link on the district website, and online registration can be completed between March 7 and April 15.
To register in-person, parents can go to the school they plan to enroll their student in (see attendance area map here) between 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on registration day, April 15.
“Children must be 5 years old on or before Oct. 1, 2022 to enroll in kindergarten for next school year,” the release states. “Full- and half-day kindergarten is offered at no cost to parents.” Parents will be asked to submit a copy of their child’s birth certificate and immunization records at registration or prior to their child’s first day of school in fall 2022, the release states. The registration process will include completing forms for the upcoming school year.
Following is a list of the district’s elementary schools:
Glenwood Springs: Sopris Elementary, Glenwood Springs Elementary, Riverview (PK-8), and Two Rivers Community School (K-8 charter)
Carbondale: Crystal River Elementary and Carbondale Community School (K-8 charter)
Basalt: Basalt Elementary
Starting in March, schools will also offer tours where parents can learn about the school and the kindergarten registration process, the release also states. For more information, call the school directly.
Glenwood Springs Elementary: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30
Sopris Elementary, Glenwood Springs: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30
Riverview School, Glenwood Springs: 5-6 p.m. Thursday, April 7
Crystal River Elementary, Carbondale: 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 30
Basalt Elementary: 5-6 p.m. Thursday, March 31
Recordings are also to be posted on the school websites as a virtual opportunity for families to learn about each school.
Carbondale Community School, Two Rivers Community School and other local charter schools have a separate application process and visitation opportunities. Parents must apply for admission by April 1. More information can be found here [https://spark.adobe.com/page/tDsWp6hD75IcF/].
El proceso de inscripción para el kínder de las Escuelas Roaring Fork para el año escolar 2022-23 se puede completar en línea o en persona. La inscripción en línea comienza el 7 de Marzo, y la inscripción en persona está programada para el Viernes 15 de Abril.
Para inscribirse en línea, los padres pueden entrar en un enlace de inscripción en el sitio web del distrito a partir del 7 de Marzo. La inscripción en línea puede realizarse en cualquier momento entre el 7 de Marzo y el 15 de Abril.
Para inscribirse en persona, los padres pueden ir a la escuela en la que planean inscribir a su estudiante (vea el mapa del área de asistencia aquí) entre las 7:30am y las 5pm el día de la inscripción, el Viernes 15 de Abril.
Los niños deben tener cinco años de edad en o antes del 1 de Octubre del 2022 para inscribirse en kínder el próximo año escolar. El kínder de día completo y de medio día se ofrece sin costo alguno para los padres. Se les pedirá a los padres que presenten una copia del certificado de nacimiento de su hijo y los registros de vacunación al momento de la inscripción o antes del primer día de clases de su hijo en el otoño de 2022. El proceso de inscripción incluirá completar los formularios para el próximo año escolar.
Las escuelas primarias del distrito son:
Glenwood Springs: Sopris Elementary, Glenwood Springs Elementary, Riverview (PK-8), y Two Rivers Community School** (K-8 carta)
Carbondale: Crystal River Elementary y Carbondale Community School* (K-8 carta)
Basalt: Basalt Elementary
A partir de Marzo, cada escuela ofrecerá visitas guiadas donde los padres podrán conocer la escuela y el proceso de inscripción al kínder. Llame directamente a la escuela para obtener más información.
Las escuelas también organizarán noches de información para que los padres conozcan cada escuela:
Crystal River Elementary, Carbondale: Miércoles, 30 de Marzo, 5-6 p.m.
Glenwood Springs Elementary: Miércoles, 30 de Marzo, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Sopris Elementary, Glenwood: Miércoles, 30 de Marzo, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Basalt Elementary: Jueves, 31 de Marzo, 5-6 p.m.
Riverview School, Glenwood: Jueves, 7 de Abril, 5-6 p.m.
Cada escuela también publicará las grabaciones en su sitio web como una oportunidad virtual para que las familias conozcan la escuela.
Las escuelas Carbondale Community School y Two Rivers Community School y otras escuelas charter locales tienen un proceso de solicitud distinto. Los padres deben solicitar la admisión antes del 1 de Abril. Puede encontrar más información aquí [https://spark.adobe.com/page/tDsWp6hD75IcF/].
