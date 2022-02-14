Time to think about registering for 2022-23 kindergarten in Roaring Fork Schools

Families who will have kindergarten-age children in the Roaring Fork School District come August can begin registering in March and April.

This applies to district elementary schools in Glenwood Springs, Carbondale and Basalt, and the district charter schools.

The registration process for the 2022-23 school year can be completed online starting March 7, or in person at the five elementary schools on April 15, a district news release states.

To register online, parents can access a registration link on the district website, and online registration can be completed between March 7 and April 15.

To register in-person, parents can go to the school they plan to enroll their student in (see attendance area map here ) between 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on registration day, April 15.

“Children must be 5 years old on or before Oct. 1, 2022 to enroll in kindergarten for next school year,” the release states. “Full- and half-day kindergarten is offered at no cost to parents.” Parents will be asked to submit a copy of their child’s birth certificate and immunization records at registration or prior to their child’s first day of school in fall 2022, the release states. The registration process will include completing forms for the upcoming school year.

Following is a list of the district’s elementary schools:

Glenwood Springs: Sopris Elementary, Glenwood Springs Elementary, Riverview (PK-8), and Two Rivers Community School (K-8 charter)

Carbondale: Crystal River Elementary and Carbondale Community School (K-8 charter)

Basalt: Basalt Elementary

Starting in March, schools will also offer tours where parents can learn about the school and the kindergarten registration process, the release also states. For more information, call the school directly.

School information nights planned Glenwood Springs Elementary: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30 Sopris Elementary, Glenwood Springs: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30 Riverview School, Glenwood Springs: 5-6 p.m. Thursday, April 7 Crystal River Elementary, Carbondale: 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 30 Basalt Elementary: 5-6 p.m. Thursday, March 31

Recordings are also to be posted on the school websites as a virtual opportunity for families to learn about each school.

Carbondale Community School, Two Rivers Community School and other local charter schools have a separate application process and visitation opportunities. Parents must apply for admission by April 1. More information can be found here [https://spark.adobe.com/page/tDsWp6hD75IcF/].