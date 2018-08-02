Trails groups hosting summer conference

The Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association is gearing up for the New Castle Trails Summer Conference on Saturday, Aug. 4, at VIX Ranch Park in Castle Valley.

Beginning at 9 a.m., it's a full day of friendly competition ending with craft beer, food, prizes and live music from local acts to co-headliners: Tomorrows Bad Seeds and Roots of Creation.

Register to run or mountain bike the trails in New Castle, at eventbrite.com and search New Castle Trails Summer Conference.

Link found at goo.gl/2BvCdj.

There you will find details on how to enter, trail information and a schedule of the days festivities. All money raised, including the silent auction, will go directly to New Castle trail projects. The New Castle Trails Summer Conference also can be found on Facebook.