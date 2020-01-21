Two rivers Community School Thanks sunlight

Thank you for letting our eighth-grade class stay overnight at the lodge and letting us go on a moonlight hike. We had so much fun on that trip and I hope to take another skiing trip soon!

Annabelle Olszewski

Thank you for letting us stay at your lodge. My friends and I enjoyed the stay along with the moonlight hike. Thank you for opening up your doors to us and trusting us to stay a night. We all bonded well with each other, and that’s going to be a field trip we’ll always remember in our hearts. Thank you!

Kiara Acosta and Yazmine Santiago

Thank you so much for letting my eighth-grade class at Two Rivers Community School come and stay overnight at the lodge. Thank you for letting us go hiking at night and just having a lot of fun. We all really enjoyed it, especially skiing and snowboarding.

Quinn Taucher

Thank you very much for letting my eighth-grade class spend the night in your lodge, letting us do a hike and play in the snow and ski on your mountain. You helped my class have a great time and bond as a class. Thank you.

Maddy Connor

Thanks for providing a clean space for us to sleep. As well as allowing us to go on a moonlight hike. We appreciate the opportunity you gave us. It’s not everyday we can go to a ski resort over night, so thank you! We really enjoyed it.

Tyson and Logen

I am an eighth-grader at Two Rivers Community School and I would like to thank you for letting my eighth-grade class come up and stay the night and go on a moonlight hike that was amazing! Your mountain is truly beautiful. I can tell you guys work very hard to keep everything really clean and neat; when we got there everything was so clean. I thank you again for everything you’ve done for our school.

Tess Goscha

I am an eighth-grader from Two Rivers Community School, and I just wanted to thank you for your hospitality. I really enjoyed hiking and playing in the snow. I also thought it was cool that we had an opportunity to stay the night in the lodge. Thanks for having us!

Jackson Aguirre

I am a eighth-grader from Two Rivers School. I just wanted to thank you for your kind heart to let us stay in your lodge. Also I appreciate it for providing a clean space to bond with our classmates.

Josiah Diaz

Two Rivers Community School thanks you for letting us use your facilities. We appreciate your kindness and hospitality. Thank you so much.

Andrew Tran

Thank you for letting us camp in the lodge and use your facilities. It was so much fun!!

Tucker Stinson

Thank you, Sunlight, for the opportunity. Although I did not go, I appreciate giving our school a fun ski trip.

Alexander Wanzer