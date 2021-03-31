Annual weed-control burn ongoing at Carbondale Nature Park

A controlled burn is ongoing this week at the Carbondale Nature Park. As a result, the park is closed to public use between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. through Friday, according to a town news release.

The procedure is part of Carbondale’s weed management plan for town parks.

“Burning underbrush is one of the town’s mitigation techniques for soil health and weed control at the Nature Park and a key strategy identified in the Carbondale Integrated Weed Management Plan for 2021,” the release states.

Daily burning operations at the Nature Park are dependent upon weather conditions.

A copy of the town’s comprehensive weed management plan and 2021 park-specific plans can be found on the Carbondale Recreation Center website, at http://www.carbondalerec.com

For more information regarding burning, contact Carbondale Parks and Recreation Director Eric Brendlinger, at 970-510-1277.