Another eastbound I-70 closure in Glenwood Canyon planned overnight Thursday

Overnight work on eastbound Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon earlier this week.

CDOT/Courtesy photo

The Glenwood Canyon Emergency Project, weather permitting, will implement another overnight closure of eastbound Interstate 70 from 10 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m.on Friday, the Colorado Department of Transportation advises.

Westbound traffic will not be affected, according to a CDOT news release sent Wednesday.

“This work is critical to complete the paving of a temporary lane in the eastbound median in order to shift traffic so work can continue on reconstruction of the retaining wall,” the release states. “Previous planned night time closures for eastbound traffic have been successful in allowing crews to carry out this work as safely as possible.”

An overnight closure was in place Tuesday night, also. During the nighttime closure, eastbound through traffic is advised to take the northern detour route, via Colorado Highway 13 at Rifle to Craig, U.S. 40 to Kremmling, and Colorado 9 to Silverthorne, or Colorado 131 to Wolcott/Eagle.

Local traffic can continue on eastbound I-70 from Rifle to Glenwood Springs and Colorado 82 to Aspen. The eastbound closure point will be Exit 116/Glenwood Springs.