Another semi-tractor trailer crash closes I-70 in Glenwood Canyon Monday morning; extended closure expected, U.S. 40 detour in place
Yet another incident involving a semi-tractor trailer losing it on the snow-slick roads in Glenwood Canyon has both the westbound and eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 closed east of Glenwood Springs as of 11:15 a.m. Monday.
It’s the third crash in the canyon involving a semi in four days that has resulted in a highway closure, following similar incidents on Friday and Saturday — the latest in a continuing string of Canyon closures resulting from crashes.
The Monday closure point on the west side of Glenwood Canyon is the West Glenwood Springs interchange, Exit 114, and on the east side is at mile marker 133 (Dotsero), according to Colorado Department of Transportation’s cotrip.org road conditions reports.
Initial reports indicate there is a fuel spill and that it could be a lengthy closure. Alternate routes to the north via state Highways 13, 131 and 9 and U.S. 40 are advised.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
