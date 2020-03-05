Another warm weekend ahead for Glenwood Springs

Glenwood Springs residents can expect mostly sunshine, and temperatures potentially reaching the 60s over the weekend.

Friday will see mostly sunshine, with a low-pressure system moving in over the weekend.

“We’ll see a few more clouds Friday night and Saturday, but the warm southwest flow will also increase our temperatures, so the high on Saturday looks to be 60,” National Weather Service technician Dan Cuevas said.

Precipitation below 8,000 feet elevation will likely be rain, Cuevas said.

Saturday night could see some showers, but rain is more likely on Sunday with a 60 percent chance of measurable precipitation, and a high of 55.

“There’s not a lot of cold air associated with this system,” Cuevas said.

Monday is predicted to see a return of sunshine, again with highs in 50s, before more rain is forecasted for Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Any chance of snow would come overnight, when it’s a little cooler,” Cuevas said, but the low temperatures are expected to be around 30 degrees.

“There could be a little bit of snow mixed in, but certainly not looking at any accumulation,” Cuevas said.

The mountains above 8,000 feet could see 3 to 6 inches of snow in the weekend storm, Cuevas said.

