Apple Tree Park water quality meeting set for Thursday evening

The Apple Tree Community is located just west of New Castle on County Road 335. Residents have long complained about water quality in some mobile home parks, and a new bill at the state legislature aims to address that.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent file

A community meeting is scheduled for Thursday evening at Apple Tree Park to discuss ongoing water-quality issues at the mobile home park near New Castle.

The meeting is being hosted by the the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), the Garfield County Public Health Department and leaders from the Apple Tree community, in conjunction with the Voces Unidas de las Montañas advocacy group.

It takes place from 6:30-9 p.m. at Liberty Classical Academy, located at 5033 County Road 335, at the entrance to Apple Tree Park.

Problems with discoloration in the domestic water supply, caused by high concentrations of iron, first came to light in late 2021, early 2022, but has been going on for several years, said residents who first brought their concerns to Garfield County officials.

The county health department deferred to the CDPHE, which has on multiple occasions sent inspectors to check the water for any health violations. The iron discoloration, while problematic for certain uses such as washing clothes and by causing wear and tear on plumbing fixtures, is not a public health violation, health officials have said.

Still, they’ve offered suggestions for the owners of the park, Investment Property Group, Inc. (IPG), to improve the water quality through system upgrades.

The Thursday meeting is intended to provide an update on what the state and the owners are doing to address the issues. Those attending will be able to ask questions and provide feedback to state and county health department staff.

Also likely to be discussed are new legislative provisions that would create a water-testing program at mobile home parks across Colorado, which is aimed at addressing residents’ long-standing concerns about water quality.

House Bill 1257 , which was sponsored by District 57 Rep. Elizabeth Velasco, D-Glenwood Springs, passed in the House and Senate, and is now awaiting a signature from Gov. Jared Polis. It would require CDPHE to create a water-testing program that covers all mobile home parks in the state by 2028. If the testing finds a water-quality issue, the park owner must come up with a remediation plan and not pass the cost of fixing the problem on to the residents.

Under the new law, testing results would be made available to park residents and the public in English, Spanish and other languages. The bill would also require park owners to identify the water source and establish a grant program to help park owners pay for remediation options, such as infrastructure upgrades.

Thursday’s meeting includes dinner, childcare and simultaneous Spanish interpretation of the discussion. To register for the event and to request child care, visit cdphe.colorado.gov/events/apple-tree-water-quality-meeting