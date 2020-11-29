Applications being taken for spring ’21 Bizworld student mentorship and pitch event

Students between the ages of 17 and 22 who want to learn about business or have a business idea are invited to apply for the Bizworld Winter 2021 YES Entrepreneurial program.

Altai Chuluun, founder of GlenX, a business education and young professionals group in Glenwood Springs, will be selecting eight local students (three high school and five college age) from the area to participate.

The top ideas to emerge out of the 10-week program will pitch live for a chance to win up to $30,000 in funding and one-year business incubation by top venture capitalists in northern California’s Silicon Valley.

“This is an amazing opportunity for local students with a business idea to potentially win startup funding and professional business incubation for one year,” Chuluun said in a news release.

YES (Young Entrepreneur Success) is a 10-week program that teaches business to students who have a startup idea, with online education, mentorship and virtual workshops. Bizworld selects 20 students for its winter 2021 program.

“Because GlenX is a strategic partner, we will be selecting eight of those students from our region to participate in the program,” Chuluun said.

The application deadline is Dec. 10. For program details and to apply, visit the Bizworld website [https://bizworld.org/YES]