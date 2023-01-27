Applications for Glenwood Springs Financial Advisory Board grants opened Thursday

Grant applications opened Thursday for the City of Glenwood Springs Financial Advisory Board, a Thursday news release from the city states.

Each year, the city of Glenwood Springs allocates funds to redistribute through a competitive grant process. The FAB allocates the funds from sales tax revenues from Acquisition and Improvement (A&I) and Tourism Funds.

“Grant applications may be submitted by not-for-profit, government, or tax-supported entities for human services, special events, tourism promotion and other public purposes as City Council deems appropriate,” the release states.

Only one application is allowed per applicant during each grant cycle, and applications must be submitted online in full, on-time and in one PDF file only.

Receiving funds in a prior year does not guarantee funding, nor will it guarantee the same amount of funds in the current year.

All applications are due by 5 p.m. April 7 and all eligible groups are encouraged to apply. Remember to carefully review the application before submitting it. If it does not follow all requirements, it will not be presented to City Council, the release states. Applications for the 2023 grant cycle are available at bit.ly/FABgrant . For questions, please contact Steve Boyd at steve.boyd@cogs.us .