Applications open until April 28 to fill vacant Carbondale town board seat

There could be nearly as much interest in a pending appointment to the Carbondale Board of Trustees as there was in last week’s election to fill three other seats.

Current Trustee Ben Bohmfalk was unopposed in his bid for mayor in the April 5 election, and will take that seat when the new board members are sworn in April 26.

One of the first orders of business for the new board — including reelected Trustee Erica Sparhawk and newcomers Chris Hassig and Colin Laird — will be to appoint someone to serve out the remaining two years of Bohmfalk’s trustee term.

At least three of the remaining five candidates who missed the cut in the trustee election indicated to the Post Independent this week that they plan to apply for the vacancy.

That includes incumbent Trustee Luis Yllanes, who was the fourth-highest vote-getter in the election tally.

Candidates Colin Quinn, a climate activist and member of the town’s Environmental Board, and Jess Robison, who serves on the Pitkin County Telecommunications Board and owns a local construction business, also said they plan to apply.

Candidate Zane Kessler indicated he would likely throw his support to Yllanes if he does in fact apply. And, former trustee Frosty Merriott, who also ran in last week’s election, indicated that he is not likely to apply.

After that, the process is wide open for any other qualified town elector to apply for the vacancy, and there’s no guarantee the appointment would go to one of the former candidates.

As of Tuesday, no applications had yet been received.

Town Manager Lauren Gister reported at the regular Tuesday town board meeting that the application process has been posted on the town website and Facebook page , with a deadline of noon April 28 to apply.

In addition to gathering 25 signatures from registered Carbondale voters, applicants must be a U.S. citizen and a registered voter within Carbondale town limits themselves; be 18 years of age or older; and must have lived in the town for at least one year. Town of Carbondale employees are not eligible to apply.

The board expects to invite applicants for interviews at the regular May 10 Board of Trustees meeting, and an appointment could be made that night.

The board has until its May 24 meeting to make a decision, or it’s possible the decision could be sent to voters in a special election.

Gister said the application information has also been translated to Spanish, and provided to local media outlets.

