Arapahoe Basin joins the Ikon Pass

After much speculation, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area has announced that it is joining the Ikon Pass. A-Basin joins Copper Mountain as the two resorts on the Ikon Pass in Summit County. They are among six Ikon resorts in Colorado and 40 worldwide.

A-Basin ended its Epic Pass partnership with Vail Resorts in February after 10 years.

A-Basin is just 68 miles from Denver and boasts the longest season in Colorado, including skiing and riding through Fourth of July this year.

Ikon Pass holders will have seven days at A-Basin with no blackout dates. Ikon Base Pass holders will get five days with selected blackout dates. The unlimited Ikon Pass costs $1,049 for an adult while the Ikon Base Pass costs $749.

Blackout dates for the Ikon Base Pass are December 26 to 3, January 18 to 19 and February 15 to 16.

Dave Camara / Summit Daily file photo

Ikon Pass holders will get special benefits at A-Basin, including unlimited single-day friend discounts of $20 off the window ticket price, 10% discount on food and beverage (excluding il Rifugio and special events), 10% discount at the retail shop and discounts on ski and snowboard tunes at the tune shop.

“Arapahoe Basin is thrilled to partner with the Ikon Pass and join its community of like-minded mountain destinations,” Arapahoe Basin chief operating officer Alan Henceroth said in a news release. “A-Basin is a bold, aspirational mountain with legendary character that invites skiers and riders to find adventure at every turn, an ideal fit for the Ikon Pass.”

The Ikon Pass is available at IkonPass.com.