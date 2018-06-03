Arapahoe Basin Ski Area closes for the season

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area closed for the season on Sunday. The closing comes eight days earlier than last season due to warm temperatures that even altitude couldn’t offset. While hundreds visited the resort during its last weekend, some complained about slushy conditions. Regardless, everyone had fun at one of the only places in the country that still has skiable powder in June. The resort closed the season with a farewell message on their Facebook page.

“Thank you for another incredible ski and ride season! From Opening Day to powder days to Beach days, it was a rockin’ winter. We’re always sad to say goodbye to skiing and riding, but we’re excited for a jam-packed summer.”