Arapahoe Basin Ski Area extends season for another weekend, June 28-30

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced it will remain open for at least one more weekend, June 28-30.

Ian Zinner / Arapahoe Basin

With more snow in the forecast for the High Country, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area has decided to extend its season yet again, for at least one more weekend.

On Thursday, the ski area announced it will open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 28-30. In Alan Henceroth’s blog, the COO said “the upper mountain is looking great and Lake Reveal is finally revealing itself. We still do not know about the 4th of July but stay tuned. We hope to celebrate the holiday with skiing.” The last time A-Basin was open for skiing on the 4th of July was 2011.

Lift hours will remain the same, running from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There is no beginner terrain available, according to a release from A-Basin. Only intermediate runs will be open this weekend and next, and the Treeline Terrain Park will be open with two features. Rentals will be available, however lessons are not.

The upper mountain is still skiing well and several runs will be open. There will be one run open from mid-mountain to the base: High Noon, an intermediate blue. People can download Black Mountain Express Lift if they’re not comfortable skiing or snowboarding down High Noon. Information on pass options, food and more can be found here.