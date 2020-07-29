Are you a PI Genius? Here’s your weekly news quiz for July 20-26
Every week, The Post Independent puts together a news quiz focused on the past week’s headlines.
You can take this week’s quiz here.
Wanting to brush up on last week’s news before you take it? Check out these headlines:
Roaring Fork Schools to open with distance learning, given latest surge in new coronavirus cases
Glenwood council establishes mandatory mask zone downtown
Colorado River Fire Rescue prepares for service reduction
A return to school for Garfield Re-2
Garfield County to increase outreach, inter-county efforts to try to get handle on worrisome coronavirus spread
