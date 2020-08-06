Are you a PI Genius? Here’s your weekly news quiz for July 27-Aug. 2
Every week, The Post Independent puts together a news quiz focused on the past week’s headlines.
You can take this week’s quiz here.
Wanting to brush up on last week’s news before you take it? Check out these headlines:
Rifle High School graduation: Honoring their wishes, with a promise kept
Garfield County CARES spending has mostly gone to community relief efforts, staffing support for response
Roaring Fork Schools decision to open year with remote learning prompts discussion around home ‘learning pods’
Unemployment rate trickles down in Garfield County
Record-setting swim raises $2,600 for nurses
