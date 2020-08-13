Are you a PI Genius? Here’s your weekly news quiz for the week Aug. 3 -Aug 10
Every week, The Post Independent puts together a news quiz focused on the past week’s headlines.
You can take this week’s quiz here.
Wanting to brush up on last week’s news before you take it? Check out these headlines:
Clearance given for 3 more approved fall sports to proceed in RF Schools next week
Fourteen 14ers in less than 46 hours: Carbondale man hammers Nolan’s 14
Pandemic could have little effect on Colorado’s hunting season
Monday Profile: ‘Something that rang true’ for Gene Robertson
Garfield 16 prepares for return
