Are you smarter than a fifth-grader? Find out Thursday in Silt

Cactus Valley Elementary fifth Graders and the fifth-grade team are hosting the inaugural Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader. The event will pit fifth-graders against parents and community members from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Cactus Valley Elementary in Silt. Questions will range from first to fifth grade and will include all content areas.

There will be pizza and popcorn available for purchase, as well as beverages. Spectators will also be able to win prizes.