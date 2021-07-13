Area all-conference, honorable mention selections for girls soccer, lacrosse
All-Conference and Honorable Mention selections were announced recently by Western Slope League officials for 3A girls soccer, and Rifle, Coal Ridge, Roaring Fork and Basalt were well represented.
All-Conference Players girls soccer
• Sam Johnston – Basalt
• Sarah Levy – Basalt
• Macey Peery – Roaring Fork
• Libby Tharp – Coal Ridge
All-Conference Honorable Mention girls soccer
• Emma Jeffries – Basalt
• Carly Gatlin – Basalt
• Sydney Schramer – Roaring Fork
• Izzy Knaus – Roaring Fork
• Mikayla Cheney – Coal Ridge
• Jessica Ramos – Rifle
• Jasmine Quinones – Rifle
All-Conference for girls lacrosse also announced
The Mountain East first and second-team girls lacrosse designations were also recently awarded, including several members of the multi-school Roaring Fork Rams team.
All-Conference first team
• Riley Dolan (midfielder)
• Sophie Hodgson (midfielder)
• Libby Claassen (midfielder)
Second-Team picks
• Addie Nolan (attacker)
• Grace Garcia (attacker)
• Gracie Pratt (defense)
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Area all-conference, honorable mention selections for girls soccer, lacrosse
All-Conference and Honorable Mention selections were announced recently by Western Slope League officials for 3A girls soccer, and Rifle, Coal Ridge, Roaring Fork and Basalt were well represented.