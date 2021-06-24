Area BLM lands enter Stage 2 fire restrictions Friday; includes ban on campground fires

Stage 2 fire restrictions are set to go into effect Friday for lands administered by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in Garfield, Grand, Eagle, Summit, Routt, Moffat and Rio Blanco counties, the BLM announced in a Thursday news release.

The restrictions also apply to BLM lands overseen by the Kremmling, White River and Little Snake field offices.

“Recent hot and windy conditions across northwest Colorado have dried out fuels, providing optimal conditions for wildfires,” according to the release.

The public land restrictions come as neighboring Pitkin County entered Stage 2 restrictions on Wednesday for both private and public lands, and Eagle County is set to do so on Friday. Garfield County is expected to follow suit.

Stage 2 restrictions mean:

No building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire, charcoal grill, coal, wood burning stove or sheepherders’ stove, including in developed camping and picnic grounds. (Devices using pressurized liquid or gas are exempted).

No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer, building or tent.

No fireworks or use of any other explosive device using a fuse, and no blasting caps, exploding targets, tracers or incendiary ammunition.

No operating or using any internal combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed and in working order.

No operating a chainsaw without an approved spark arrestor, and without a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher, and a round-point shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches.

No welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame (except with a current permit, contract or letter of authorization).

Federal wildland firefighting crews have been busy in recent days fighting the Oil Springs Fire 20 miles south of Rangely in Rio Blanco County, estimated at 11,993; the West Fire in northwest Moffat County, estimated at 3,100 acres; and the Muddy Slide Fire in Routt County estimated at 4,000 acres.

“These new stage 2 fire restrictions will be in conjunction with restrictions that begin this week in other northwest Colorado locations including White River National Forest, Dinosaur National Monument, and Browns Park National Wildlife Refuge,” according to the BLM release.

