Area Christmas Eve candlelight service listings

Glenwood Springs

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1630 Grand Ave.: 5 p.m. family-focused service; 7 p.m. traditional candlelight service.

St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 546 S. Hyland Park Dr.: 7 p.m. Holy Eucharist Rite with choir and music.

First Presbyterian Church, 1016 Cooper Ave.: 5 p.m. family worship in the Fellowship Hall with Christmas Carols and story; 7 p.m. Lessons and Carols and traditional candlelight service.

St. Stephen Catholic Church, 1885 Blake Ave.: 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. English Mass; 7 p.m. Spanish Mass. Christmas Day Mass at 9 a.m. (English) and 11 a.m. (Spanish).

First United Methodist Church, 824 Cooper Ave.: 5:45 p.m youth-conducted family service; 7:35 p.m. traditional candlelight service.

Defiance Church, 2306 Blake Ave.: 5 p.m. candlelight service with songs, scripture and prayer communion.

Mountain View Church, 2195 County Road 154: 4:30 p.m. service with ROCA church; 6:30 p.m. candlelight service.

Crossroads Church at the Hotel Colorado, 526 Pine St.: 5 p.m. family-friendly candlelight service.

Carbondale

The Orchard, 110 Snowmass Drive: Candlelight services and live Nativity at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. both Monday, Dec. 23 and Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Carbondale Community Methodist Church, 385 S. Second St.: 9 p.m. traditional candlelight service with Christmas story readings from the Bible, special music, communion and Carols.

St. Mary of the Crown Catholic Church, 397 White Hill Road: 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. English Mass; 7 p.m. Spanish Mass. Christmas Day Mass at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. (English) and 12:30 p.m. (Spanish).

Faith Lutheran Church, 1340 Highway 133: 6:30 p.m. traditional family Christmas Eve service.

The Church at Redstone, 213 Redstone Boulevard: 6 p.m. candlelight service.

New Castle

New Creation Church, 44761 Highway 6&24: 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. services with Carols and a Christmas message.

New Hope Church, 880 Castle Valley Boulevard: 5 p.m. Christmas Eve service.

First Baptist Church, 170 N. Seventh St.: 7 p.m. Christmas Eve service.

Silt

First Baptist Church, Silt, 602 Grand Ave.: 6 p.m. candlelight service.

Rifle

St. Mary Catholic Church, 761 Birch Ave.: Christmas Day Mass at 10 a.m. (English) and 12 noon (Spanish).

Rifle United Methodist Presbyterian Church, 400 E. Fourth St.: 3 p.m. children’s program; 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. candlelight worship services.

New Life Fellowship, 2090 Whiteriver Ave.: 6:30 p.m. candlelight service.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 652 E. Fifth St.: 7 p.m. candlelight service; 9 a.m. Christmas Day communion service.