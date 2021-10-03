Area fire crews knock down house fire in Spring Valley

Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District crews attack a fire in the Elk Springs Subdivision using a ladder truck the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 3.

Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District/Courtesy photo

A large house fire in the Elk Springs subdivision in Spring Valley Sunday afternoon resulted in minor injuries to the homeowners who who were rushing to remove items from the structure when firefighters arrived.

The fire was called in to the Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District at approximately 3:52 p.m. at 55 Gossamer Lane, southeast of Glenwood Springs.

According to a news release, upon arrival crews found a large single-family structure with smoke and flames coming out of the back side and garage area. The fire had also extended into the eaves of the home and was moving quickly to the front of the structure, the release stated.

Firefighters attacked the fire with the ladder truck and numerous hose lines.

“When we arrived on scene the backside of the house was involved in fire, including the roof, and spreading quickly,” CRFPD Incident Commander Karl Oliver said in the release. “Our crews were able to get hoses on the fire fast, keeping it from spreading faster.”

The fire will be investigated for cause and origin by Carbondale Fire, the release states. No loss amount has been determined at this time, but the garage was determined to be a total loss.

The garage at the home in the Elk Springs Subdivision in Spring Valley where a fire broke out the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 3, was considered a total loss.

Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District/Courtesy photo

There were no injuries to firefighters, but the homeowners suffered from minor injuries and were treated at the scene, according to the release.

Carbondale Fire responded with three fire apparatus, and the Glenwood Springs Fire Department responded with an engine and crew. Garfield County Sheriff’s Office also responded to this incident.

Senior Reporter/Managing Editor John Stroud can be reached at 970-384-9160 or jstroud@postindependent.com.