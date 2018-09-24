Area-wide outage knocks out Roaring Fork Valley internet, some cell service

An area-wide Comcast outage is affecting internet and cellular service from Glenwood Springs to Aspen. Comcast officials said Monday morning they are actively working to address the problem, and estimated late morning for service to be back up.

According to Comcast/Xfinity’s outage map, about 2,500 subscribers are being affected. The unplanned outage also is impacting cable television service. The company estimates service will be restored by about 11:30 a.m.

Stacey Gavrell, executive director of community relations and development at Valley View Hospital, said that staff and the hospital have been impacted by the outage but that it is not affecting operations or patient services.

She said the biggest challenges have been not having internet services and some of the staff have not had cell phone service today, but the hospital’s operations aren’t slowed down by the outage.

The outage has not affected the western Garfield County communities of New Castle, Silt, Rifle and Parachute.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.