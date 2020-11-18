Armed burglary suspect arrested by Rifle Police Department

A Rifle man who allegedly broke into a house and woke up a resident in his bedroom while pointing a BB gun in his face was arrested Tuesday evening.

Chayton Reynolds, 20, was arrested on felony charges of third-degree robbery and fifth-degree menacing, his arrest affidavit states. Reynolds was also arrested on misdemeanor charges of first-degree assault and third-degree theft.

Just after 4 a.m. Monday morning, the Rifle Police Department was dispatched to the 200 block of Ash Avenue. The caller, who was at the time inside a bathroom with her daughters, informed police that an armed suspect had broken into her house, according to arrest records.

The caller’s husband would later tell police that he was sleeping and woke up when he heard what he described as a “click” sound. Upon opening his eyes, the male resident saw a figure wearing a hoodie pointing a handgun at him, the arrest record states.

The male resident then grabbed the handgun but the suspect pulled it away. The suspect then fled out of a side door, according to arrest records.

Once officers arrived on-scene, they did not see any vehicles leave the area. The arrest record also states that any nearby security cameras did not record any vehicles leaving the area.

According to a fellow RPD officer, however, Reynolds, who was scheduled to appear in Garfield County Court Thursday for allegedly killing a pedestrian in Rifle while driving intoxicated in January, was suspected of drinking again and that he lived in the area of where the burglary occurred.

Meanwhile, after the burglary took place early Monday morning, an anonymous source also called in to the RPD. The caller told police that Reynolds was the one who committed the robbery and that, with Reynolds’ court date coming, “he had nothing to lose.” The caller also feared that Reynolds was attempting to “commit suicide by cop,” the arrest record states.

Home security footage was later obtained by the RPD. The footage showed a male walking northbound on Ute Avenue matching the description given to police at the time of the incident.

On Tuesday evening, the RPD contacted Reynolds’ mother by phone, asking to speak with her in person. According to arrest records, the RPD spoke in person with Reynolds’ mother in front of her residence in the 700 block of Third Street. The investigating officer told Reynolds’ mother that he suspected him of committing a burglary and was worried that “he would be killed if he continued breaking into occupied residences.”

After, the RPD asked if they could speak to Reynolds himself. Reynolds would initially deny the charges to police. A few minutes later, however, Reynolds called the investigating officer and agreed to turn himself in, the arrest record states.

When the RPD came back to Reynolds’ residence, Reynolds pointed to six empty liquor bottles and a long-barreled revolver sitting on the front yard, saying, “there it is.”

Reynolds was arrested without incident and taken to the Garfield County Jail.

